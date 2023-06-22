New information has revealed the government spent $1 million on an advertising campaign that the opposition claims is propaganda and a waste of taxpayers' money.
State agency Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania (ReCFIT) paid Hobart advisory firm The20 Pty Ltd to produce the 'Powered by Tasmania" advertisement, which recounts the state's rich history of renewable energy and promotes the present-day renewable energy policies.
The ad campaign centred around a highly produced two-minute video about the history of the state's renewable energy sector and its future direction.
It also featured a slick website containing interviews and promoting the need for further investment in renewable projects in the state.
In a statement launching the campaign in March this year, Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett said Powered by Tasmania was the first phase in a "multi-stage campaign".
"The campaign intends to help viewers to understand the path of renewables in Tasmania and to encourage them to look deeper and acknowledge and embrace where this path is going,'' Mr Barnett said in the March statement.
But Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter on Thursday dismissed the ad as "yet another massive waste of taxpayer money".
"It's clear the Liberals are more interested in propaganda to make themselves look better than they are in actually helping Tasmanians doing it tough," he said.
A government spokesperson said there was a need for "community consultation and engagement" as the state moved above 100 per cent renewable energy generation.
Supply and demand for power was currently "finely balanced" and the state needed new generation to secure electricity supplies for the growing economy and a bigger population.
"As part of this, ReCFIT commissioned Tasmanian firm, The20, to develop a communications and education campaign around the government's renewables vision," the spokesperson said.
"The Powered by Tasmania campaign is co-ordinated by Brand Tasmania and depicts Tasmania's rich renewables history - where the journey began and where it's going. It was jointly funded by Hydro Tasmania and TasNetworks."
