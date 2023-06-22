Longford trainer John Blacker will resist the temptation to back-up promising stayer Blonde Suspect in Hobart on Sunday, preferring to save him for races at Devonport.
The former Victorian gelding won for the third time on the synthetic track on Wednesday and Blacker has expectations that he could be a feature-race prospect down the track.
"He's only a four-year-old and perhaps early next year, or the year after, he might measure up to something better," Blacker said.
"When we first got him we used to ride him on the pace and he'd just whack away, getting slower as he got nearer the winning post.
"But, since we've ridden him quieter, he's turned the corner.
"He's only a lean horse standing about 16.1 hands but has a massive stride and he needs room to move."
Blacker said Blonde Suspect had done well to win the Benchmark 64 Handicap (1880m) on Wednesday after getting onto heels early in the race.
"Troy (Baker) nearly came off him," the trainer said.
Although he's an acceptor for the Benchmark 72 Handicap (2100m) on Sunday, Blacker said he would not be running.
"We'll keep him to Devonport for the time being," the trainer said.
"He likes it there and is racing really well."
The nine-race Elwick meeting has 122 acceptors including 17 horses trained by Scott Brunton.
Despite a claim in State Parliament on Wednesday that Brunton's business was about to be shutdown by the Australian Taxation Office, chief steward Bruce Free said there no suggestion at this stage that his horses would not be allowed to run.
Leading greyhound trainer Ted Medhurst will be chasing his fourth win in the Tasmanian Derby at the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club's feature meeting at Mowbray on Monday night.
Mangalore-based Medhurst has won the classic with Buckle Up Wes in 2013, Tadmore Dunoon in 2011 and Collector in 2006 and has heat winner Ah We're Tight drawn the red box in the final.
Ah We're Tight began brilliantly in his heat to lead easily and held out the fast-finishing odds-on favourite Fast Minardi by a half length in 29.84.
His main opposition in the final could come from the opposite end of the state, with Loira trainer Paul Hili and St Leonards-based Josh Wright both having two runners.
Wright supplied the fastest heat winner in Harden Up Johnny who led nearly all the way to score by almost five lengths in 29.76.
The trainer told the Tasracing web site that it was good to see Harden Up Johnny back to his best after he'd been "hit-or-miss for a while'.
"He seems to have become a bit stronger running out his 500m races," Wright said.
The trainer also qualified Harden Up Johnny's litter brother Hey Thunder who finished six lengths behind Ah We're Tight but had excuses.
"He slipped on the mat in front of the boxes and copped a check but showed great determination to chase after the leader," Wright said.
The Derby final is worth $10,675 and shares top billing at the meeting with the Tasmanian Oaks final where North West Coast trainers have a strong hand.
Don't Tell Margy, trained at Burnie by Margaret Elphinstone, Disco Dance from the Butch Deverell kennels at Penguin and Wynburn Honey trained by Wynyard's Ben Englund should all be prominent in the market.
The $8500 Ray Foley Perpetual Stakes over 720m completes a trio of feature races and will see the shortest-priced favourite of the night in the highly-rated Big Opal Rocks.
Two newcomers to open-class racing could fight out the $20,000 Discretionary Handicap at the Mowbray harness meeting on Sunday night.
Four-year-old gelding Magician has been making a rapid rise through the grades, with three wins from his past four starts taking his career record to seven from 14.
And, former New Zealand mare All By Myself created a good impression at her Tasmanian debut when she won comfortably in much easier Rating 58-63 company.
The jump in class may not be beyond either horse but they do have to contend with some proven open-company performers headed by co-backmarkers Rackemup Tigerpie and Cool Water Paddy.
Magician's stablemate Boom also has solid form in good races including a last-start third to Rackemup Tigerpie and Harjeet in Hobart.
The $14,000 Max McCormack which was to have been run at the abandoned meeting on June 11, has been rescheduled for Sunday night and the meeting will also see the first appearance this year of top mare Melnrowley.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
