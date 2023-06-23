After appearing in court four times over the past three years, a serial driving offender has escaped jail time after an ill-fated journey to buy cigarettes.
Graeyme Jacob Leersen, age 29 of Mayfield, pleaded guilty at Launceston Magistrates Court on June 22, 2023 to one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving whilst a prescribed illicit drug was in his system.
Leersen was serving a six month licence disqualification from December 1, 2022 through to May 31, 2023 however police pulled him over about 3am on December 8 at Box Street, Mayfield.
The court heard Leersen was driving to buy cigarettes and that an oral fluid test administered by police came back positive.
Leersen was found to be driving under the influence of methamphetamine and methylamphetamine.
Leersen told the court his recollection of the night was "not 100 per cent", and that he was not thinking clearly before he got behind the wheel.
"It was really a dumb thing to do," he said.
"I was quite not happy at the time ... and didn't use my brain to the full extent."
The disability support worker said without a drivers licence he would be placed on administrative tasks or be limited to helping the clients who could drive to him.
Leersen also said he hoped to turn his life around, and that he had stopped associating with the people he had been at the time of the offence.
"I've now learned my lesson," he said.
"I have more to contribute ... in a positive sense."
Magistrate Ken Stanton noted this was the fourth time Leersen had appeared before the court on driving-related charges in the past three years, and as such would incur a heavy penalty.
"When you defy a disqualification, the purpose is undermined," Mr Stanton said.
"Disobeying any court order is a serious matter."
Mr Stanton said in light of his attempts to distance himself from bad influences and display of remorse, Leersen would be given the "opportunity to reform".
"A sentence of imprisonment should only be used as a last resort," Mr Stanton said.
Leersen was fined $1000, sentenced to a 12 month community correction order - which includes 49 hours of community service - and is also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
