After "getting sat on their backside" a fortnight ago against their cross-town rivals, Launceston are raring to go this weekend against Glenorchy.
The bye came at a good time for the Blues following a North Launceston clash where they suffered several injuries, including ruck Joe Groenewegen.
The life member will miss this weekend's match but assistant coach Jake Hinds has praised his work ethic as he recovers from an ankle injury.
"Obviously, it was a big loss for us to lose our ruckman up against Alex Lee, who is one of the competition's best," Hinds said.
"Joe's professionalism has been second to none over these past few weeks getting himself right. He's been in the pool, on the bike, he's just kept ticking along."
As they are gunning for their fourth consecutive premiership, albeit with a very different group to previous years, the Blues are in third with a win-loss record of 5-4.
Given his experience in big games, Hinds knows not to panic.
"Our focus has been just to regroup, stay connected and work on the things that haven't been going well for us and just not really to panic with everything," he said.
"We know it's only June, it's a long year ahead so just staying connected as a group and keep ticking along, they're the main things we've been focused on the last couple of weeks."
The last month has been a tough one for their opponents, the Magpies, who are yet to get a win this season.
They were defeated by 53 points against Lauderdale, 141 against Kingborough and 31 last week against North Hobart.
However, Hinds, who is leading the Peter Hudson Medal, knows the Josh Arnold-led side are going to be dangerous on their home turf at KGV.
"They're going to want to chase that first win ... so we've just got to do our best to make sure that we're not the one that gives them that opportunity."- Launceston assistant coach Jake Hinds on facing Glenorchy
"They've got nothing to lose, so they're going to come out and they're going to try things," Hinds said.
"It's their home ground, they're going to want to chase that first win and they're going to want to get it somewhere so we've just got to do our best to make sure that we're not the one that gives them that opportunity.
"We've had a bit of time to think about the loss to North Launceston so hopefully we can implement a few things on Saturday against Glenorchy."
One of the players who has relished their opportunity this year has been Sam Foley. The young defender split his time last year between seniors and the development league, where he won the competition's best and fairest.
"He probably would have played seniors anywhere else in the state last year, so for him to get that opportunity this year and really take it with two hands is credit to him," Hinds said.
"He's really relishing in that role off the half-back and we're able to give him a job each week and he's definitely fulfilling that and more so credit to Sammy for a lot of work over the pre-season, and he's got himself fit and firing, which is good to see."
The Blues have made plenty of changes to their last line-up, with six players coming out of the.
Coach Mitch Thorp, Groenewegen, Campbell Atkins, Sam Cowley and Devils pair Arie Schoenmaker and Thomas Beaumont are out, with Brodie Wiggins, Jack O'Neill, Ryan Shipp, Jordan Cowell, Khai Lunson and Deegan Madden their replacements.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
