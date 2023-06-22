Gabriella Jago wasn't expecting to become the inaugural Future of Dairy Scholarship holder.
She took out the prize donated by the Lawrence family in memory of Sophie Lawrence; a young dairy farmer who tragically died at the age of 20.
"It's unbelievable and such an honour to win, especially for Sophie and the Lawrence family," Miss Jago said.
"It's wonderful of them to do that."
Miss Jago plans to use the scholarship to study a diploma of agribusiness.
"It's one way I can further my education in the dairy industry," she said.
"I don't have business experience, so this should help me in the future with a dairy farm of my own or managing a farm."
With the support of DairyTas, and their regional manager Laura Richardson, the Lawrence family was able to fund the scholarship to honour Sophie's passion for agriculture.
"It's a way for us to reflect on how important it was for Sophie, and to create something special for someone else," Michele Lawrence said.
"Dairy is heavily dependent on young people in the industry taking up the reins."
Mrs Lawrence said she and her husband Brian had experienced how special and supporting the dairy industry could be.
"Our sons (Brad and Joe) are studying farming, and we also want them to have a fantastic community around them that our generation has given to us," she said.
She said the first scholarship being handed out last week at the Tasmania Dairy Awards was a "very big emotional journey".
Meanwhile, Miss Jago's passion was sparked at Sheffield High School from showing dairy cows, and said from there she decided to pursue a career in the industry.
Returning from Queensland due to COVID-19, she works at Cressy Rosemount Agriculture.
"I love it out there," she said.
She said she wouldn't have applied for the scholarship without the support of her bosses, and her family, partner and friends.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without them," the 23-year-old said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
