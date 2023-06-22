The Examiner
Former TSL player Brayden Pitcher playing for Rocherlea in NTFA

June 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Rocherlea recruit Brayden Pitcher in action for Launceston in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Rocherlea recruit Brayden Pitcher in action for Launceston in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Former Launceston TSL player Brayden Pitcher will play his first game for Rocherlea on Saturday at Youngtown Oval.

