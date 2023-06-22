Former Launceston TSL player Brayden Pitcher will play his first game for Rocherlea on Saturday at Youngtown Oval.
The City Tigers take on South Launceston in one of the NTFA premier games of the year.
Fourth-placed South have won three in a row while second-ranked Rocherlea are coming off a three-week break.
Tigers coach Josh Ponting said Pitcher had come over from Victoria after having previously played for Launceston Blues in the TSL a couple of years ago.
"We've acquired him over the last couple of weeks just with a move back home so we're looking forward to getting him out on the park," he said.
Ponting elaborated on how the Tigers got Pitcher to the club.
"Brayden has been playing in Victoria and just due to work and a few things, he had to come back home and he's good friends with Jake Smith and Dakota Bannister at the footy club," he said.
"He said he'd love to come along for a kick so that's how that eventuated."
Ponting spoke of Pitcher's strengths.
"He's a mid-forward that's got a good goal sense and is pretty explosive so he's been a great addition," he said.
Rocherlea have only lost to South and Hillwood this year.
"We've got a pretty tough run home with (taking on) the four top teams away from home so we're hoping to start that off really well," Ponting said.
The playing-coach reflected on the Tigers' 30-point defeat to the Bulldogs in round one.
"We didn't play our best way that day and credit to South, they played a really good footy," he said.
"Their young kids stood up. They rolled us in every aspect of the game."
Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said his group needed to start winning games against the top sides.
"Rocherlea are a team that builds throughout the year and I went and watched them against Bracknell and they look razor sharp at the moment," he said.
"We probably know that Rocherlea are going to be there at the end when it matters in the finals series."
Meanwhile, ninth-placed George Town hosts Scottsdale who are sitting eighth.
The Magpies triumphed by 33 points when they met in round one and both teams are coming off gallant losses to top teams.
The Saints trailed third-placed Longford by 14 points at three-quarter time while the Pies trailed ladder-leaders Hillwood by two goals at the final change.
It's been a year of development for both sides who have blooded about 10 debutants each.
George Town co-coach Adam Zanevra praised his team's effort against the Country Tigers.
"It was one of our better efforts for the year, we gave up a bit of a lead when we had the breeze in the first quarter but the guys fought back really hard," he said.
"We kept ourselves in the game and gave ourselves a bit of a chance.
"But the effort was the pleasing thing. We've had a few games this year where we've let ourselves down a bit but we're starting to improve a bit."
It's all about playing four quarters for the Saints.
"We've matched it with some good teams for a quarter or half," Zanevra said.
"But we tend to give up a few goals pretty quickly and it's just about keeping positive and trying to maintain that for four quarters.
"Against Scottsdale, the guys are pretty hungry for a win so I'm expecting that we're going to bring that this week."
He said the Saints' pressure would have to be up and they would aim to make the most of their chances in front of goal.
George Town will be without J'Kobi Tuthill due to an ankle injury but welcome back forwards Zach Burt and Lachie Mason who were unavailable last weekend.
Magpies coach Ethan Petterwood has been on the field the past two matches after a battling a calf injury earlier this season.
"We played a lot better than what we have been maybe since the George Town game," he said of the loss to the Sharks.
"We'd been in a bit of a rut and we defended and tackled a lot better."
Petterwood said his group had given a great effort in a season that has included challenges including injuries, absences and numerous changes to the team each week.
"We're a pretty new team that haven't played much together before and we're pretty young as well," he said.
"We're still learning a lot about each other and last weekend was a good step in the right direction."
There are two other encounters that could go down to the wire.
Top team Hillwood hosts fifth-placed Bracknell and sixth-placed Bridgenorth welcome seventh-placed Deloraine.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
