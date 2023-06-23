A magistrate found claims a heavy vehicle licence holder did not know he needed a licence to ride a motorcycle "difficult to understand".
Mitchell Jake Jenkin, age 27 of Deloraine, pleaded guilty to one count of driving while not the holder of a driver licence at Launceston Magistrates Court on June 22, 2023.
Police told the court Jenkin was pulled over by police on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle near Weld Street and Kellys Lookout Road at Beaconsfield on 27 December 2022.
The court also heard that officers found Jenkin had a full heavy vehicle licence, however he was not legally certified to ride the motorcycle and that he "did not know" a motorcycle licence was required.
Defence counsel Bill Griffiths told the court Jenkin was a proficient rider having ridden motorcycles at his parents' farm but never on a public road.
Mr Griffiths also pointed to his client's otherwise clear driving record, saying he was a "considerate road user" who needed his licence for work.
The court heard that Jenkin had "lost interest" in motorcycle riding after the offence and was no longer in possession of the vehicle.
Magistrate Ken Stanton acknowledged Jenkin had no prior offences, however he found it "difficult to understand" why the man would not know the rules around licencing requirements.
The magistrate added these were to keep road users safe, particularly as motorcycle riding carried "unique risks" and as such skills needed to be taught by qualified instructors.
"These are not skills learned riding on a farm," Mr Stanton said.
Jenkin was sentenced with a $200 fine and associated costs.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
