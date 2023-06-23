The Examiner
Mitchell Jake Jenkin fined for driving Harley Davidson without a licence

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 23 2023 - 3:00pm
A magistrate found claims a heavy vehicle licence holder was unaware of motorcycle licencing requirements "difficult to understand". File picture
A magistrate found claims a heavy vehicle licence holder did not know he needed a licence to ride a motorcycle "difficult to understand".

