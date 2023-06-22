Bright lights and attentive listeners are nothing new for dentists.
But Launceston's Greer Williams is set for a different challenge altogether when she steps onto the international stage this September.
The Newstead dental guru will give two 45-minute presentations at the World Dental Congress, an event being touted as the biggest dental event ever held in the southern hemisphere.
Held at Sydney's International Convention Centre, the four-day event will welcome dentists and dental staff from across Australia and the world.
"To be speaking on the international stage is a little overwhelming, but exciting at the same time," she said.
"I'm definitely feeling the nerves a little bit and we're still three months out, so I'm sure it'll only get worse as we get closer. But it'll be good."
Director and practice manager at The Dental Surgery, Newstead, Mrs Williams started her career fresh out of college in 2011.
She has progressed through the business in the 12 years since, developing a passion for training, and is now studying a bachelor of business at university.
"I came here to do a gap year and never left," she said.
"I started as a trainee so I guess that's a really important part of why I've got good information about training because it's been my own path.
"I know myself what the experience is like and where there are things that need improving and how we can develop that over time."
Mrs Williams was approached to speak at the event after her Newstead practice won 'small employer of the year' at last year's Tasmanian Training Awards.
Her presentations will discuss why vocational education and training is key in dentistry, and how it can positively impact staff retention.
"[Training] is not just a benefit to the employee, it can be a benefit to the whole organisation," she said.
"It's especially important at the moment with a tight labour market and a dental assistant shortage."
The World Dental Congress will run from September 24-27.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
