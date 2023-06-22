The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cedric Harper Jordan and Noelene June Jordan's defence mount argument

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence counsel for Mrs Jordan, Fran McCracken. Picture Phil Biggs.
Defence counsel for Mrs Jordan, Fran McCracken. Picture Phil Biggs.
Police investigate Shane Barker's murder.
Police investigate Shane Barker's murder.

A person lying in wait to kill somebody would have taken the very first opportunity to take a shot, a defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.