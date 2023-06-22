A person lying in wait to kill somebody would have taken the very first opportunity to take a shot, a defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2 2009.
Mr Barker was shot four times with a .22 firearm and found dead inside his Campbell Town home.
Defence counsel for Mrs Jordan, Fran McCracken said the fact that the killer waited for Mr Barker to go inside and put shirts down should lead the jury away from the assumption that the Jordan's were responsible for the crime.
She said a shooter would not rely on knowledge of Mr Barker's routine.
"You would take the opportunity if you were there to do it," she said.
Ms McCracken said that any suggestion that the Jordan's were in Campbell Town at the exact time of Mr Barker's death was a stretch.
She said the opportunity was one of the reasons they lied to the police about their whereabouts and did not tell police about going to KFC.
The jury has heard that the couple lied in a statutory declaration that they were in Swansea all night on August 2.
"They assumed if they told police, they would, in the words of Cedric Jordan', get hassled' and Noelene Jordan worried that they would be in the gun for it," Ms McCracken said.
She said a jury could potentially use a lie as evidence of consciousness of guilt if done intentionally. But she said there may be more than one reason why a person would tell a lie.
Ms McCracken began her summation of the defence case by talking about the motive suggested by the prosecution for the murder.
She said the Jordan family had moved on from rape allegations made by their daughter Rachel Jordan and molesting allegations about Sophie Barker, which Mrs Jordan made against Mr Barker.
Police dismissed the molesting allegation and the alleged rape was never reported to police.
Ms McCracken said if the allegations were a viable motive, the Jordan family would have acted earlier in May 2008.
She said it was a big step to go from not liking your ex-husband to hating your ex-husband so intensely that your parents would kill them for you.
Her closing address continues on Thursday afternoon.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
