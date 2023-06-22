Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has told parliament St Marys residents will not lose the town's sole general practitioner for at least the next two years.
Last year, Break O'Day Council Mayor Mick Tucker expressed concerns to the government that St Marys Community Health Centre could lose its only GP, Dr Cyril Latt, who runs a private bulk-billed clinic and also provides emergency response services to the town all on his own.
Two weeks ago, 50 residents formed a lobby group when they learned their clinic was at risk.
Lyons independent MHA John Tucker, who is a resident on the East Coast, asked Mr Rockliff in Question Time on Thursday whether St Marys would soon be without a general practitioner.
Mr Rockliff said it was his understanding that Dr Latt had recently signed on to remain there for two years.
"The St Marys general practice is a private general practice which is co-located with the town's district hospital, as is the case in many rural areas across Tasmania," he said.
"Dr Latt also provides medical services to the local district hospital.
"I am advised that Dr Latt has recently signed a two-year position as a rural medical practitioner to provide ongoing services to the St Mary's District Hospital.
"I want to assure everyone out government is committed to the ongoing operation of the St Marys District Hospital as it provides critical health services as we know for the region and we want to see this continue."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said Dr Latt had looked after the region for the past 16 years.
"While Labor welcomes the news, it is clear Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff still has work to do to improve access to healthcare in rural and regional Tasmania," she said.
"Rural and regional communities across Tasmania are losing extremely qualified GPs because they are burnt out, not adequately remunerated or provided with additional support."
St Marys resident Barbara Longue said even getting an appointment with Dr Latt took around five weeks.
She said he had a patient load or 1800 people as people outside St Marys travelled into town to see him.
Ms Longue said St Marys also needed more nurses and paramedics, aside from the volunteer service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.