North Hobart are the next team standing in the way of North Launceston's impressive run of form in the Tasmanian State League.
The Bombers have defeated every team to win seven in a row, while the Demons have improved throughout the season - thriving under new coach Adam Bester.
"I think the biggest thing with North Hobart is they buy into what Adam is doing," North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"They look connected as a group which is probably the main thing that I see with them.
"Yes they are young and relatively new to playing State League footy but they're all connected and they're playing for one another.
"If you can get that, you've won half the battle, so they'll be dangerous and will come out hungry like they always do so the start is going to be really important."
Across the last month, the Demons have defeated Launceston, pushed Lauderdale, had one less scoring shot than the ladder-leading Kingborough and beaten Glenorchy by 31 points.
Their top-tier talent have been in strong form, with the likes of Nick Jackson and Tyler McGinniss impressing alongside some young former North-West Coast players.
Burnie junior Jack McCulloch is in third spot in the Peter Hudson Medal with 22 goals, while Devonport's Cohen Stephenson has appeared in the side's best players on seven occasions.
The 1pm UTAS Stadium match-up looks like it may be a wet one, with rain forecast across Friday and Saturday.
"You never really know with our weather, so you have to wait and see on the day," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Regardless, I think our system can change, we've shown over the last few weeks that we can win in different ways.
"We haven't really played with a wet-weather game this year, so that'd be another challenge, another layer but playing on UTAS helps and it won't necessarily get muddy or anything, so that's always an advantage."
The Bombers' main focus for the Demons clash will be their ball movement, with Cox-Goodyer pleased that the side has began to find some continuity in that space.
They've made two changes for the weekend, with Tasmania Devils pair Heath Ollington and Harry Summers coming out as the Coates Talent League returns, and Max Roney and Oscar Mansell making their returns to senior football.
North Hobart have made one change with Will Groom coming in for Ryan Edmondson.
