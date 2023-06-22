Perth are hoping to regain key forward Ben Elmer (crook) and wing/on-baller Zac Connell (ankle) for their round 10 NTFA division one home clash against Bridport on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Magpies are coming off three defeats to fellow finals contenders while the eighth-ranked Seagulls have won three in a row against Evandale, UTAS Lions and Meander Valley.
Perth lost 7.15 (57) to 3.3 (21) against undefeated Old Scotch last weekend after being 13 points down at three quarter-time.
They fell to St Pats by 82 points the week before and Old Launcestonians by 12 points in round seven.
"Our effort and pressure was excellent and I can't commend the boys enough," Selby said of the loss to Old Scotch.
He shed further light on the recent defeats.
"OLs was a close one and a real 50-50 contest and they were good enough to get over the line," he said.
"St Pats were unreal, they played exceptionally well and I'm very impressed with them and against Scotch we had a real fight and they had just a bit too much class in the second half."
The Magpies defeated the Seagulls by 26 points when they met in round one.
Centre half-back Blair McGillvery, who was named Perth's best in that game, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Meander Valley in round five.
He had featured in the best three times in the opening rounds.
Selby said the Pies were hoping to gradually welcome more and more players back from injury in the second half of the year.
The first versus fifth Old Scotch, OLs duel at NTCA Ground is another that will attract attention.
In other matches, St Pats welcome East Coast, UTAS Lions have Evandale and Meander Valley hosts Lilydale.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
