Perth hosts Bridport in round 10 of NTFA division one football

June 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Old Launcestonians' Josh Harris and Perth's Ryan Smith contest the ball earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Old Launcestonians' Josh Harris and Perth's Ryan Smith contest the ball earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Perth are hoping to regain key forward Ben Elmer (crook) and wing/on-baller Zac Connell (ankle) for their round 10 NTFA division one home clash against Bridport on Saturday.

