Move over Wim Hof, it's the time for Dark Mofo revellers to let their cold, bare bums to shine.
Thousands of people rocked up to a suburban beach in Tasmania's south to don red swimmer's caps and nothing else, as part of the Dark Mofo annual solstice swim.
The bare-bodied bunch launched into the icy-morning waters at around 7.50 am, to experience first-hand, the cold-therapy of Hof.
One swimmer reported 3 degree temperatures, and 10 degree water temperatures.
"Still think it's one of the most fun, liberating experience to have with 2000 other nudie swimmers."
It marks the end of the 10th year of Dark Mofo.
The event was capped at 2000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.