After a week of disruptions to its agenda by opposition and Green demands for greater disclosure of documents claimed as cabinet-secret, the government this morning signalled it was willing to compromise on the matter.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he would task the Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPAC) to conduct analysis and provide advice and a report about the best approaches to dealing with cabinet in-confidence documents.
He said the report would be made available to all members of parliament, and the government would commit to bringing forward a "considered proposal" to the House.
"I believe this would deliver the outcome required in a safe and sensible manner that does not result in unintended consequences," he said.
"In particular, it is essential for state servants to provide frank and fearless advice to the cabinet for fully informed deliberations."
Opposition leader Rebecca White criticised the structure of the proposal, saying that the Department of Premier and Cabinet was not the correct agency to conduct the assessment and write the report.
"We don't agree that DPAC should be the agency set up to assess what the process looks like for our parliament, it should be the parliament that's empowered to do that," she said.
"DPAC is a place where things go to die under this government," she said.
Mr Rockliff also said he had considered a motion moved by the Greens on Wednesday, that would have ordered the government to table a list of cabinet in-confidence documents related to the stadium or AFL deal.
"I have also carefully considered the Greens motion and agreed to table a list of cabinet in-confidence documents relating to the Macquarie Point stadium by the time the House rises today."
