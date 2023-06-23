On a caravan tour of Australia, Claire Van Ryn received great news.
The Trevallyn mother-of-two's debut novel had secured a publisher. And not just any publisher - Penguin Random House, one of the world's biggest.
On Tuesday - about five years since forming the concept that became The Secrets of the Huon Wren - the 336-page paperback will hit the shelves.
"This is the first novel I have ever written and to have it picked up by a traditional publishing house like Penguin is amazing," she said.
"It had a beautiful cyclic dimension because when we left on the trip I didn't have a publisher, but the day before we got on the boat to come home I picked up an advanced copy of my book from the Penguin office.
"It was really exciting to come home with a copy and see things come to fruition."
Mrs Van Ryn has always had a passion for writing.
She arrived at The Examiner in 2006 with a bachelor of English literature, and spent nearly 10 years honing her craft - writing, researching and noticing.
"I had a wonderful start there - I started as a cadet journalist and I learned from many people who just took me under their wing and helped me learn the craft," she said.
"Just learning to write people's stories and to listen and notice, to look around a room and see the little hints at a person's personality, to notice the way they speak, the way they dress, the way they carry themselves - all those nuances - that really gave me a great start in this place in my journey now."
COVID, and the loss of a job, gave Mrs Van Ryn the space to start writing.
For two years she had been stewing on a campfire conversation with a stranger in Far Northern Queensland.
That seed, and a fascination with intergenerational relationships, grew into Allira - a journalist in her late 20s - and Nora - an 80-plus-year-old with advanced dementia - find healing from trauma in getting to know one another.
"It's an exploration of connecting between a young woman and an old woman," Mrs Van Ryn said.
"But I was also interested in how that connection would work when the normal modes of communication had deteriorated [because of Nora's dementia].
"So I was asking can you know someone - is there a depth of knowing - that can transcend that kind of connection we get from talking to one another?
"The themes of grief and healing are very strong as well - they both traverse those themes through their life stories."
It took nine months to write the first draft.
Taking old advice from an English teacher - "first write what you know" - Mrs Van Ryn set the novel in Launceston and the Caveside-Mole Creek area beneath the Great Western Tiers.
Her characters' histories, which are fleshed out in flashback chapters, required deep dives into unexpected rabbit holes including undertaking practices in the 1950s and Tasmania's hydroelectric power scheme.
It was here that Mrs Van Ryn's journalistic background provided a solid foundation to not just source the information, but to enjoy the researching process.
"I researched the 1950s quite extensively - particularly 1953, which was Queen Elizabeth's coronation year," she said.
"I looked at dress, customs, what kind of technology was available at the time, and not just at that time but in rural Tasmania.
"There were lots of different things I had to research just to make sure the alternate reality of my novel was believable."
As the clock ticks down to release day, Mrs Van Ryn is already deep into her next project.
"I'd love to be a career author," she said.
"I'm working on a second book now - I guess I'm a third of the way along and deep into research."
The new novel is inspired by Mrs Van Ryn's great-great-grandfather, a taxidermist.
"It seems that birds might be my thing - The Secrets of the Huon Wren includes a very strong motif of blue wrens, and I'm finding that this second book has a similar bird theme as well."
The Secrets of the Huon Wren is available for $32.99 RRP at local bookstores, Target and Big W, and online.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
