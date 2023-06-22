A new industrial site at Legana has sparked optimism after getting the go-ahead.
The West Tamar Council passed plans for a 23 lot subdivision for light industry on Tuesday, June 20.
Legana Park Drive Subdivision will be located on the north-eastern side of the West Tamar Highway, east of the Acropolis Drive and Legana Park Drive roundabout.
At the council meeting, councillor Richard Ireland said this was the start of a "very nice" industrial subdivision.
He said the first tenant was already approved, for a resource processing facility, and he hoped it would "start a trend for a nicer style of subdivision".
Light industrial zoning includes providing for manufacturing, processing, repair, storage and distribution of goods and materials where off site impacts are, which the proposal said it complied with.
Plots for the site will range in size from 1480 to 8897 square meters.
The timeline for developing each site is unknown, and the applicant said it would depend on market demand.
There's plans to extend Legana Park Drive and add a new road.
The proposal included building a draining reserve to run alongside the West Tamar Highway.
The vacant lot covers a total of 9.6 hectares and was already set aside for light industrial use.
The West Tamar Council and John Frederick Griffiths are the owners.
Molly Appleton
