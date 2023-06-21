The Examiner
Government's Home Warranty Insurance Bill tabled on Wednesday

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 22 2023 - 5:00am
Attorney-General and Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs, Elise Archer. File photo
The Tasmanian government on Wednesday tabled its Home Warranty Insurance Bill that aims to beef up protections for home buyers left out of pocket by builder collapses.

