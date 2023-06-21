The Examiner
Facial tumours evolving with Tasmanian devil populations, UTAS research says

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 22 2023 - 7:00am
Dr Rodrigo Hamede with a Tasmanian devil. Picture supplied.
Research from the University of Tasmania has found that the deadly devil facial tumour disease (DFTD), responsible for wiping out two-thirds of the species over the last 30 years, is evolving to coexist with devil populations.

