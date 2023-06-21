Research from the University of Tasmania has found that the deadly devil facial tumour disease (DFTD), responsible for wiping out two-thirds of the species over the last 30 years, is evolving to coexist with devil populations.
University of Tasmania disease ecologist Dr Rodrigo Hamede said that for the last decade his team was focused on understanding how devils were adapting "to their own pandemic."
They've analysed the genomes of 159 tumors in a population in North-West Tasmania to understand how fast and how much the disease is evolving and mutating.
What they found was that changes in tumour genetic diversity resulted in lower infection rates and devil population decline levelling off.
This can be compared to some COVID strains which differ in their lethalness and virulence.
Dr Hamede said the research proved that evolutionary processes could lead to the coexistence of host populations and diseases, even when disease-induced mortality was extremely high, such as DFTD.
"This means that DFTD is very unlikely to drive the devil to extinction, but it also means the disease will not disappear, it's an evolutionary deal to coexist with each other."
He said that did mean that we shouldn't be concerned about about devil conservation, but that the outlook for devil populations was much brighter.
"We also need to make sure we reduce all other threatening processes, such has habitat loss and fragmentation, genetic deterioration in local populations and roadkill," he said.
Additionally, a second strain of the tumour which was found in 2014 in the D'Entrecasteaux Peninsula was particularly virulent and still posed a threat to devils, Dr Hamede said.
The team still has to investigate whether evolutionary responses from the first type of cancer can be applied to this newer, more dangerous strain.
"That's an area of research that we really need to focus on now", he said.
"Hopefully, these adaptations in the first tumor will occur in the second tumor as well and hopefully the devil's ability to respond to this cancer also will be transferrable to the second disease."
The findings are part of a giant jigsaw, Dr Hamede said.
He said every new piece of information will lead us to make sensible recommendations for the future generation of devils.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
