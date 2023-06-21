St John Street is looking better than ever - especially for the incoming residents of its newest apartment block.
Formerly home to Stories Bookshop, the new Saint Lofts building opposite Sportsgirl houses 11 boutique one-bed apartments.
An even split of renters and owner-occupiers will move in over the coming weeks, marking the end of a three-year project that has formed part of a broader St John Street renewal.
New cafes and restaurants have reinvigorated Tatler Arcade one block up, while Saint Lofts' neighbouring buildings at 71 and 69 have either undergone or are undergoing makeovers.
S. Group executive assistant Claire Russell said the new apartments were "absolutely snapped up" when they launched to market in late 2020.
"It launched a week before Christmas and we thought 'it'll trickle over the summer'," she said.
"[But] we were back to back with people wanting to look at them, it was so popular."
Construction started in early 2021.
S. Group designer James Lucas said the project had added one level to the existing building at 73-75 St John Street, and likened the design to "one giant house divided into 11 spaces".
The 11 apartments share a communal deck space.
"Everyone's been happy with it," Miss Russell said.
"It's exactly what those purchasers were wanting, super low maintenance, walk out onto the street - a great example of inner city living."
S.Group relocated from its Paterson Street base to the Saint Lofts building's ground floor in late March.
An engineering firm, Collective Consulting, has since moved into the old S.Group office above Inside Cafe.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
