The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Call for more money for community corrections in Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian criminologist Rob White says restorative justice is better value for money than imprisonment.
Tasmanian criminologist Rob White says restorative justice is better value for money than imprisonment.

One of the state's leading criminologists has told a parliamentary committee prison is not the right place for rehabilitation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.