One of the state's leading criminologists has told a parliamentary committee prison is not the right place for rehabilitation.
Professor of Criminology at the University of Tasmania, Rob White, on Wednesday gave evidence at an inquiry into imprisonment and detention in Tasmania and said restorative justice was better value for money than imprisonment.
"People often say 'oh, that's just being soft on crime', but I say being soft on crime is just chucking people into detention or prisons," he said.
"Hard on crime is when you actually demand something from the the offender, regardless of age, to change their behaviors."
Professor White described the concept of a prison as a "19th Century invention that had failed".
"That's because two-thirds of prisoners come back so obviously it is not a deterrent in that sense," he said.
Professor White said more money needed to be invested into community-based corrections programs to divert offenders from prison.
"Prison is not the place for rehabilitation, basically, unless we radically reduce the prison population," he said.
"When you have 600-plus people in a relatively small facility that's already overstretched ... there is nothing we can do that will make things better, except diminish the number of people in our prison system."
Retired magistrate Michael Hill, an advocate for years for reform of the state's criminal justice system, appeared at the inquiry on Wednesday.
He said the planned Northern prison needed to be heavily based on therapeutic options.
"It would seem to me that you would need a strong emphasis on education, rehabilitation, counselling, physical health, drug counselling, that sort of thing ... so that it really is not seen as a prison." Mr Hill said.
'You could call it a rehab centre or something."
Committee chairwoman Tania Rattray said a number of submissions received by the committee had suggested three-month prison sentences were ineffective as they did not facilitate any rehabilitation options.
Mr Hill said sentences over that length of time were "pretty useless".
"I can certainly see an argument for getting rid of short sentences, whether it's three months, whether it's six months like Western Australia did," he said.
"I do think that short, sharp sentences don't work. They don't serve much of a purpose.
Community Legal Centres Tasmania policy officer Ben Bartl told the committee three-month sentences were usually handed down for drink-driving.
He said these matters would be better handled through the court-mandated drug division program, although alcohol-related crime did not qualify under the program's provisions at present.
