The state government should establish a trade centre for Risdon Prison, a former prison officer with two decades of experience has said.
Dean Maddox spoke at a Legislative Council inquiry on adult imprisonment and youth detention matters on Wednesday on his work on prisoner rehabilitation through meaningful work.
He told the committee he was responsible for a substantial vegetable garden at Risdon which once provided vast amounts of produce to several charities.
Mr Maddox said prisoners found the work rewarding as they understood they were providing a positive contribution outside the prison's walls.
He said these opportunities, along with other work and educational opportunities, had diminished over time, along with other incentives for good behaviour.
Mr Maddox said industry needed to be brought back to Risdon Prison, which would keep both staff and inmates happy.
"And to get the industries up and running, I believe we need a TAFE centre," he said.
Mr Maddox said there had been a proposal to develop an agricultural school at the proposed Northern prison so offenders could attain qualifications in preparation for work after they finished prison centres.
"But unfortunately, when you have a system that's been a warehouse for so long, all that managers know is a warehouse," he said.
"They've only designed what they know.
"Risdon Prison needs the management team replaced and it needs to be replaced by people that have seen these styles of programs work."
Community Legal Centres Tasmania policy officer Ben Bartl told the committee over the afternoon that out-of-cell hours had in all areas of the state's corrections system, except for Ron Barwick Minimum Security Prison.
"As well, the number of out-of-cell hours has basically halved over the last six years," he said.
Mr Bartl said Tasmania had the worst count of out-of-cell hours compared to other Australian juridictions.
"The most important thing about out-of-cell hours is the ability of persons in prison to access the treatment, the rehabilitation and the education programs that we need them to be undertaking in order that they can better be integrated upon their release," he said.
