With her team sitting 14th and two wins behind eighth-placed Eltham Wildcats, Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale knows her group needs to win every game to give themselves a chance of making the finals.
The top eight make the NBL1 South play-offs and the Torns, with six wins and 10 losses, have six home and away games remaining.
"We know we have to win every game from here on in," Veale said.
"We don't have Frols (captain Keely Froling) this weekend or next weekend. But she'll be back for the last three games. Every game is our grand final right now."
It's a daunting task but based on Veale's Wednesday press conference, the Torns are not going down without a fight.
She spoke with confidence when asked if the group could draw on anything as they look to find another gear.
"Yeah, the momentum the girls have got," she said.
"The fact that again we had five Tasmanians on the court for a significant part of both of those games (last weekend).
"And the belief in each other and realising that even though we're young and inexperienced, we can compete."
Veale said it was exciting when her young team put together four quarters.
"If we can do that, we're actually really good. We're really confident and we just have to keep playing the right way," she said.
Launceston host Nunawading Spectres at Elphin Sports Centre at 6.30pm on Saturday.
They are coming off an away double-header in which they beat Ballarat 82-73 before losing 79-68 in overtime to Kilsyth Cobras.
The Torns played their double-header without Froling and Veale said the side was up against it without a tall.
She described the Ballarat win as inspirational and said it was positive to see her group go to overtime against the Cobras.
They will be without Froling this weekend because she has made the Australian Opals Asia Cup team which is playing in Sydney from June 26 - July 2.
Veale said the group were excited to see Froling play at international level.
"We're really proud, we recruited Frols knowing she's one of the best young players in the country and that she will get that call up to go and play in the green and gold," she said.
"We couldn't be prouder of her. We're all obviously really keen to see her play and we'll be watching those games and we'll also be very excited when she comes back."
Lauren Nicholson, a previous captain who played multiple seasons with the Tornadoes, is also in the Opals' side.
Spectres star player Alice Kunek will also be unavailable for Saturday's game due to being in the Opals team.
Kilsyth beat Nunawading by five points in the past week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.