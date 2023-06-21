The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes keen to make late charge to NBL1 South finals

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Launceston Tornadoes' Charli Kay defends earlier this season. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston Tornadoes' Charli Kay defends earlier this season. Picture by Rod Thompson

With her team sitting 14th and two wins behind eighth-placed Eltham Wildcats, Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale knows her group needs to win every game to give themselves a chance of making the finals.

