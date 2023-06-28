Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 11 Car
Introducing a luxurious residence nestled in the serene Devon Hills Estate, just a short 10-minute drive from the vibrant city of Launceston.
This meticulously renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home is a testament to exquisite design and offers the pinnacle of luxurious living.
The Agency's Bec Gardner said the moment you step inside, you'll be enchanted by the home's meticulous attention to detail and high-end features.
"The hub of the home has been beautifully renovated and has bifold doors that open onto the pool area. It's a spectacular home that has lifestyle at its heart,"
The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the two living rooms, dining area, and kitchen, creating a sense of spaciousness and effortless flow. Adding to the allure, the bifold doors open onto a roofed alfresco area between the house and the pool.
Prepare to be impressed by the stunning kitchen, a true masterpiece boasting elegant granite benchtops. Not only do these sleek surfaces provide a visually striking feature, but they also offer a practical and durable space for culinary creations.
Equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage, this kitchen will satisfy even the most discerning home chef. Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a captivating butler's pantry, a dedicated space for organization and storage, ensuring a clutter-free kitchen and seamless entertaining.
The grandeur of this property extends beyond its interior, seamlessly blending with the beauty of its outdoor space. Immerse yourself in the luxurious retreat of the inground heated swimming pool, complete with a pool cabana.
This exceptional property offers even more convenience with an additional driveway, ensuring easy access to the rear of the property for vehicles, storage, or enjoyment of outdoor amenities. Furthermore, you'll be delighted to find a spacious 12m x 9m shed with a mezzanine level, providing expanded storage and workspace options.
Set on a sprawling 2.56-acre lot, this family home guarantees privacy and tranquillity, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
This property presents an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. With its luxurious features, impeccable craftsmanship, and move-in ready status, it's truly a dream come true.
