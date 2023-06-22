Students who want to be change-makers have created a group to help communities in Exeter and beyond.
Exeter High School's relationship with the West Tamar Rotary Club has sprouted an Interact Club, which seeks international action and functions as a community group.
Previously, the relationship had seen a shelter box sent to Ukraine and a peace pole raised at the school.
Teacher and Interact Club advisor Catherine Yole said an Interact Club was the "most exciting and best way" to support her students' desire to make a difference.
"There was such good traction we thought now was the time to do something for the years to come," Mrs Yole said.
"There's not always going to be a Russia/Ukraine conflict. But we wanted to keep the vision going."
The group made up of grade nine and 10 students will run programs including the school's community pantry.
Mrs Yole said the pantry started to help families struggling with the cost of living to have free food.
Students will also work on providing more support for Ukraine.
"The club shows kids there is community outside of here and how to access and help with that," Mrs Yole said.
Launched on June 21, the group will meet fortnightly and Mrs Yole said 24 students had already joined.
She hoped the number would grow to integrate more grade nines as the group takes off.
West Tamar Rotary Club's and Interact advisor Neil Warnock said Rotary had the processes to help Interact flourish.
He said the relationship between school and organisation was a "natural progression".
"From the club, they get leverage and empowerment to do what they want to do," Mr Warnock said.
Also a school volunteer, he said his role was to respond to questions and help to organise meetings.
"When I met the young people, they were extremely interested and open minded," he said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
