The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Exeter High School creates Interact Club with Rotary Tasmania support

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exeter High School students Avery Thomas, Jessica Butler, Ciara Williams, Makayla Danson-Green with Interact advisor Catherine Yole and school principal Benjamin Frerkin at the school's food pantry. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Exeter High School students Avery Thomas, Jessica Butler, Ciara Williams, Makayla Danson-Green with Interact advisor Catherine Yole and school principal Benjamin Frerkin at the school's food pantry. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Students who want to be change-makers have created a group to help communities in Exeter and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.