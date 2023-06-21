The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cedric Harper Jordan could not lie in wait to shoot Shane Barker defence says

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Geoffrey Barker
Shane Geoffrey Barker

A Swansea man did not have the physical capacity to lie in wait to shoot Shane Barker and then run away, his defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.