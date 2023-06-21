A Swansea man did not have the physical capacity to lie in wait to shoot Shane Barker and then run away, his defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and his wife Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their ex-son-in-law Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker, 36, was found inside his home with four .22 bullets in his body.
In his summing up, defence counsel Patrick O'Halloran labelled the prosecution case as a theory which could not be regarded as being beyond reasonable doubt.
He said that Mr Jordan was a man in his mid 50's with a history of back problems.
He said ballistic and forensic pathology evidence indicated that the angles of the shots which struck Mr Barker indicated the shooter had lain in wait.
"This should be cross-referenced with what is known about the physicality of Cedric Jordan," he said.
Several witnesses gave evidence that Mr Jordan was on prescription medication for back pain.
"Is it possible that Cedric Jordan, with back pain and on medication, could lie in wait, shoot Mr Barker and reload and fire and then recover casings and either walk or run away without being noticed," he said.
"Does that fit with the physicality of what is known about Mr Jordan-no?"
He said there was doubt that Mr Jordan could recover three of the four cartridge cases while crawling on hands and knees.
He said that Mr Jordan would have known Mr Barker had access to firearms, so he would have shot first before Mr Barker went inside his home rather than wait until he emerged.
He said there was a massive internal inconsistency in the prosecution case because as a lifelong shooter, Mr Jordan would have known from decades of killing animals what rifle and bullet type to kill a person.
Mr O' Halloran said there was no motive for the crime, saying that the family had significantly moved on from a rape allegation made by Rachel Jordan and allegations that Mr Barker molested his daughter.
He said that Ms Jordan's diary in 2009 did not reflect the level of hatred of Mr Barker that would have fuelled her father.
"There is no such hatred," he said.
He said that the prosecution case of financial resentment by the Jordan's was a baseless motive and no cost-benefit analysis would show that it was better just to kill Mr Barker.
Mr O' Halloran said Mr Jordan lied when he said he was in Swansea on August 2.
"He initially told a lie but it was admitted to after being detected within weeks," he said.
He said from Mr Jordan's point of view it would have been a hectic week subject to rumour and gossip and finger pointing by the media.
He said the Jordans went to KFC in Launceston via the Nile Rd. He said prosecution evidence was deficient including the time of Mr Barker's death.
"It is only clear that they were in the north of the state not in Campbell Town at the time of the murder," he said.
He said it was relevant they were trackable through their mobile phone.
Mr O' Halloran said police listening devices and telephone intercepts did not reveal any apparent confession or admission or divulgence of information that only the murderer could know.
He said that if the prosecution case was sound and the murder was pre-planned Mr Jordan would have worn gloves - rather than make up a story about picking up a crowbar from Mr Barker's home as the prosecution alleged.
Mr O' Halloran explained that Mr Jordan was a person who chirps off a bit and whose bark was worse than his bite.
He said evidence that he told people around a campfire that he "had a bullet with his [Shane's] name on it" was typical of the way he talked about many people including Bob Brown who was very much alive.
"If you did have a plan wouldn't you just keep your mouth shut," he said.
He said ballistic evidence which linked Mr Jordan to a cartridge case at Mr Barker's home and the Jordan family property at Little Pine was not able to narrow down to a specific firearm.
Mr O' Halloran said the prosecution case started at an endpoint and tried to fit pieces together that didn't fit.
He said much of the evidence was cherry picked and taken out of context.
Mr O'Halloran said the prosecution case was a clear example of something that made sense on a desktop matrix but didn't make sense in real life.
He said there were no eyewitnesses who identified Cedric Jordan.
"There is no firearm and no admissions and no forensic evidence," he said.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC finished his summing up saying there was no evidence that anyone else committed the crime.
He said it would be impossible that another person with a strong motive would be in Campbell Town on exactly same night as the murder.
Defence counsel for Mrs Jordan, Fran McCracken, will sum up on Thursday and will be followed by Justice Robert Pearce.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
