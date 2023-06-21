The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newstead Newsagency supporting Winter Relief Appeal as tally passes $12k

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newstead Newsagency's Annette Dadson, Russell Gray and Linda Murdock are getting behind The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Paul Scambler
Newstead Newsagency's Annette Dadson, Russell Gray and Linda Murdock are getting behind The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Paul Scambler

Newsagents are throwing their weight behind a crucial cause as Tasmania plunges into mid-winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.