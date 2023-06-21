Newsagents are throwing their weight behind a crucial cause as Tasmania plunges into mid-winter.
Tasmanians have already donated more than $12,000 to this year's Winter Relief Appeal, which supports vulnerable community members in the state's North.
Newstead Newsagency owner Russell Gray said there was no doubt Tasmanians were being impacted by cost of living pressures.
He said he had noticed more old coins coming into circulation as people dip into decades-old coin collections.
"Even the lotto went up in price about three weeks ago," he said.
Newstead staff member Linda Murdock said customers were familiar with seeing Winter Relief Appeal tins on newsagent counters across the North, and were happy to donate where possible.
"Usually if they buy something and see it sitting there, they'll say 'just put [the change] into there', or they'll do it themselves," she said.
"Everyone seems to put money into it. It's great to be a part of it because you know it's going to a good cause."
Money raised in the campaign will be split evenly between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
