The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Track record return by star galloper Alpine Wolf at Spreyton

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Wolf and Daniel Ganderton proved a winning combination again at Spreyton on Wednesday and broke the track record. File pic.
Alpine Wolf and Daniel Ganderton proved a winning combination again at Spreyton on Wednesday and broke the track record. File pic.

Classy galloper Alpine Wolf lived up to the expectations of trainer Barry Campbell when he broke a run of outs and the track record while winning the $45,000 Open Handicap over 1009m at Spreyton on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.