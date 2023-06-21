Classy galloper Alpine Wolf lived up to the expectations of trainer Barry Campbell when he broke a run of outs and the track record while winning the $45,000 Open Handicap over 1009m at Spreyton on Wednesday.
After being given a perfect run behind the leaders by Daniel Ganderton, the problem-plagued four-year-old stormed home to score by a length in 58.17 seconds, taking 0.64 seconds off the old mark.
"He's come back really well and this is probably the first time he's ever been 100 per cent right," Campbell said.
"It's been well documented that he's been a sickly bugger for a long time so he's done a marvellous job to do what he has.
"We probably saw the real Alpine Wolf today."
Although punters allowed Alpine Wolf to drift from $2.60 to $4.80, Campbell said he told the owners that the gelding "would be winning" and the race had panned out as he expected.
"I thought he'd be too good them and would pick them up late," the trainer said.
Campbell plans to give Alpine Wolf no more than one more run this campaign and it may not be in Tasmania.
"He could possibly go to Melbourne or he might even go straight to the paddock," the trainer said.
"We're not in any great hurry with him - we'll look after him until the summer."
There will be plenty of options for Alpine Wolf next season but Campbell has one particular race in mind.
"I'd love to win another Devonport Cup," he said.
Alpine Wolf was beaten a nose by Swoop Dog in that race last season before chasing home The Inevitable in two weight-for-age features.
Longford trainer Angela Brakey book-ended the program with General Assembly and King Island after having to find replacement riders for both.
Mehmet Ulucinar was indisposed and had to forego the rides, with Randy Tan taking over on General Assembly and Brendon McCoull on King Island.
Tan gave General Assembly a nice run just off the pace before running down favourite Rubick's Affair in the Maiden Plate and McCoull came with a late charge on King Island to collar another favourite Katzenjammer in the dying stages of the Rating 62 Handicap.
Brakey has a good opinion of General Assembly, a former Sydney three-year-old having only his second official start. He was declared a non-runner in another race after being denied a fair start.
"He's a seriously nice horse," the trainer said.
"He got a bit lost and was looking around at his last run so I changed his winkers to blinkers and that's definitely done the trick.
"We've taken our time with him because it's taken a while to get his head in the right space.
"He's probably going to be a 1400m-1600m horse but whether we step him up to 1400m next start or go for a spell will depend on how he pulls up."
Brendon McCoull increased his lead on the jockeys' premiership with a double on King Island and the Leanne Gaffney-trained Risist Capture.
"King Island has been a promising horse but lost his way a bit," the jockey said.
"Ang told me that he's had a few problems but she thought she had him back on track.
"He's a nice horse and travelled well apart from rolling about a bit under pressure on the home turn."
McCoull said Risist Capture also travelled well during the 1650m Maiden and he was confident at the top of the straight she was going to run on well.
"I just needed things to open up when they did," he said.
McCoull said he was not preoccupied with winning another premiership.
"I'd like to win it but I'm just trying to get as many good rides as I can and treating each week as it comes," he said.
