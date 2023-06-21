Following fiery scenes in Question Time and the ejection of a Labor MHA from parliament Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis has again defended proposed reforms to the fire service.
The reforms will combine the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service as the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Services (TFES) while keeping Tasmania Police separate.
Labor claims fire experts have significant problems with the plan.
Mr Ellis said his fellow parliamentarians should not have their heads "stuck in the sand" and focus on creating a "fit for future" emergency service through the reforms.
"The broader focus course should be on these vital emergency services reforms," he said.
"Parliament cannot have its head stuck in the sand when it comes to making a fit for future Fire and Emergency Services.
"The key thing that we need to deliver is a safer Tasmania; keeping the community safe is a hallmark of this government and a hallmark of these reforms."
The commissioner of the TFES and the police commissioner will report to the department secretary, currently police commissioner Donna Adams, and the minister.
Mr Ellis said this would create a "stronger, clearer chain of command". He criticised a post on the UFU Fire Rescue Tasmania Facebook page, which labelled Commissioner Adams a "fox in the henhouse", demanding the United Firefighters Union withdraw the remarks.
"It's a disrespectful statement to make to impugn the integrity of a senior public servant," he said.
"It's certainly an attack on a female leader in an inappropriate way."
Labor's Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokesperson Michelle O'Byrne, who was ejected from the chamber during Question Time, said Mr Ellis was "weaponising" gender and deflecting from "serious issues".
"We know that the concerns are related to where the powers of a head of agency sits," Ms O'Byrne said.
"The way that Minister Ellis is implementing the reforms, it removes the power of decision making away from the chief of fire.
"People who are experts in fire have significant problems with that."
Ms O'Byrne repeated previous assertions that former TFS Chief Officer Dermot Barry was pressured into resigning after quitting suddenly at the start of June.
Industrial organiser for the UFU Tasmania Branch Stephen McCallum said he would not speak for Mr Barry, but said the former chief officer had made comments at a farewell event that he was "very disappointed" about the direction the reforms were headed.
The union representative said rank-and-file firefighters had concerns regarding the chain of command and where operational authority for the fire service would lie, as that could impact both frontline staff and the communities they served.
"We're not against the idea of amalgamating TFS and SES," Mr McCallum said.
"What we're concerned about is the lack of transparency that the minister is showing ... the previous minister made a commitment that the State Fire Commission would remain a statutory authority.
"This minister has been playing word games saying that the fire commission will remain a statutory body ... (these are) two very different things."
Mr Ellis said he would not comment on Mr Dermot's employment, and said the reforms would bolster the authority of TFES.
"This is about empowering Tasmanian Fire and Emergency Services," he said.
"We will be establishing a new commissioner of the TFES, they will have a direct reporting line to the minister of the day, they'll sit as peers with the Commissioner of Police.
"That will enable them to have the accountability and responsibility and capability to deliver both the best emergency service response but also the best preparation as well."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
