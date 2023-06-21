"It's an absolute must" for the Tasmania JackJumpers to play NBL games in Launceston.
These are the words of NBL boss and JackJumpers owner Larry Kestelman when interviewed by The Examiner's Brian Allen this week.
Allen teamed up with fellow sports reporters Rob Shaw and Josh Partridge for this week's edition of The Pressbox podcast to discuss several issues raised by Kestelman including the suitability of the Silverdome, court shortages and the future of the NBL in the North.
The team reflected on the JackJumpers' impact as well as a colourful history of cycling, boxing, netball and even Elton John in the Silverdome's Circle of Life.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
