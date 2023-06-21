Power bills to rise, as Aurora's price hikes approved

Tasmanians will pay between $201 and $284 more for their power next month as the state's economic regulator approves Aurora Energy's 9.5 per cent price hike.
Peak social advocates warn that the hikes will tip the one in four Tasmanian households, who are already doing it tough, over the edge.
They, Labor and the Greens, are calling on the government to honour its 2021 state election promise to protect Tasmanians from price hikes if the need arose.
Meanwhile, Aurora has encouraged its customers who may need help to manage bills, with payment plans, extensions or financial relief, to get in contact with the organisation.
Tasmanian Economic Regulator Joe Dimasi said power prices would rise, on average, 9.5 per cent for households and small businesses in Tasmania.
"The price increases have been driven by external factors, particularly wholesale electricity costs, which are 24.8 per cent higher than in 2022-23 and account for more than eight percentage points of the 9.51 per cent price increase," Mr Dimasi said.
Mr Dimasi said the prices were still among the lowest in the country.
He said prices have increased in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia between 17 and 29 per cent.
TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said the government needed to protect the state from mainland price volatility and cap Tasmanian power prices.
"The Government can choose to ignore the evidence, but the reality is we know Tasmanians are under extreme energy cost pressures," Ms Picone said.
"A cap on electricity prices has been done before by this Government in 2018 and we know it works."
Aurora Energy CEO Nigel Clark said it was aware of the financial difficulties already being felt by customers.
"We know today's news is going to make it very tough on some individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet," Mr Clark said.
"We have more support than ever to help Tasmanians doing it tough...We encourage any customer who may be struggling to keep on top of their energy bill and are in need of support to get in contact. The sooner they get in touch, the sooner we can help."
He said support included payment extensions, payment plans, direct financial assistance through the Aurora Customer Support Fund and relief through the nationally recognised Your Energy Support (YES) program, which provides tailored support for customers in hardship.
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said the latest hike means power prices have increased 22.5 per cent since June last year.
"Tasmanians are suffering in the middle of a cost of living crisis, and Jeremy Rockliff's broken promises are rubbing salt into their wounds," Mr Winter said.
"But like so many of the promise the Liberals have made over the last 10 years, they clearly have no intention of delivering."
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said Labor's attack was unfounded.
Mr Barnett said Tasmania has some of the lowest power prices in Australia, and its power concessions to 94,000 Tasmanians were the most generous.
He said concessions in Tasmania were more than $200 than other states.
"It is a political stunt, typical of the opposition," Mr Barnett said.
In regards to the website, Mr Barnett said "it says very clearly that as a government we retain the ability to reintroduce these schemes."
