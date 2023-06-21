Northern Hawks and Cavaliers will add another chapter to their historic story on Friday night as they meet at the Silverdome.
Always a highlight on the Tasmanian Netball League's calendar, the pair once again sit first and second respectively on the ladder.
The Hawks have not lost any matches since going down to the Cavaliers in the 2021 grand final, which marked the seventh time since 2015 that the Lou Carter and Dannie Carstens-coached outfit have beaten the Hawks.
However, their cross-town combatants have had the upper hand in that timeframe, winning 21 of the 29 contests, with the pair having a 53-all draw in 2021.
Despite having won less games, the Cavaliers have had a slight upper hand on the big stage - winning the 2015 preliminary final, 2019 grand final and 2021 qualifying and grand finals.
The Hawks got the better of them in the 2018 preliminary final, 2020 grand final and 2022 qualifying final.
Their 2015 preliminary final loss to the Cavaliers sparked an eight-game Northern derby winning streak until 2019, where their Silverdome co-tenants won by just a point.
The Alicia Sargent-coached Hawks are in the midst of a five-game winning streak over the Cavaliers, with Friday's match-up set to be an entertaining one.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
