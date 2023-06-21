The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Head trainer Scott Brunton's company is wound up by ATO, says MHA

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:32am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horse trainer no longer 'a fit and proper person' for racing, says MHA
Horse trainer no longer 'a fit and proper person' for racing, says MHA

Independent MHA Kristie Johnston says Tasmania's head trainer Scott Brunton no longer fits the Office of Racing Integrity's requirements after Mr Brunton's business wound up by the ATO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.