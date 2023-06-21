Horse trainer no longer 'a fit and proper person' for racing, says MHA

Independent MHA Kristie Johnston says Tasmania's head trainer Scott Brunton no longer fits the Office of Racing Integrity's requirements after Mr Brunton's business wound up by the ATO.
Ms Johnston said in state parliament on Wednesday that the Australian Taxation Office was winding up head trainer Scott Brunton's business Scott Brunton Pty Ltd.
Ms Johnston said all three racing codes in Tasmania were under question.
"Despite your continued claims otherwise, Tasmanian racing is in complete disarray," Ms Johnston said.
"It has been clear to many that he has had financial difficulties for some time now. His financial situation was noted over one year ago by the racing board. ORI definitely would have been aware back then too," she said.
"He appears to have been in breach...he no longer meets ORI racing requirements of being a fit and proper person, however he is still racing."
Racing Minster Madeleine Ogilvie said she was aware of the situation with Scott Brunton and had been in dialogue with him on the matter at the end of 2022.
Ms Ogilivie said that no debts of Mr Brunton had been forgiven by Tas Racing.
She said Mr Brunton had been eligible for two subsidy programs offered by Tas Racing, which included a workers compensation subsidy, and that no other payments had been given to him.
"The ATO has a winding up order to Brunton Racing Pty Ltd. I understand there is a hearing. I also understand that he has [employed] a business manager while he focuses on training, and he is committed to ongoing training in Tasmania," Ms Ogilvie said.
