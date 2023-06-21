The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston City, United and Riverside seek NPL Tasmania reversals

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City's James Hawes under pressure from Devonport's Lachlan Van Neutegem in their NPL Tasmania clash. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston City's James Hawes under pressure from Devonport's Lachlan Van Neutegem in their NPL Tasmania clash. Picture by Paul Scambler

All Launceston clubs will be looking to bounce back from what may well go down as the region's worst ever weekend of statewide soccer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.