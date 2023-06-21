All Launceston clubs will be looking to bounce back from what may well go down as the region's worst ever weekend of statewide soccer.
Two 6-1 NPL Tasmania defeats for Launceston United and Riverside were followed by City's 8-1 loss to Devonport, with United's 5-0 Women's Super League result on Sunday failing to lighten the mood.
The combined 25-3 aggregate score prompted plenty of social media debate about the North's competitiveness and all three men's sides will welcome the chance to answer that question on Saturday afternoon.
While the only points recorded by Olympic (1-0-9) and United (0-0-10) came when the sides met each other, City dropped from third to fifth with their fourth and biggest loss of the campaign which would have been particularly hard to swallow for their former Strikers contingent in coaches Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford plus co-captain Joel Stone.
Five goals in 34 minutes underlined the value of Devonport's freakish Spanish striker Roberto Garrido against a City side that had conceded just 10 in the previous nine fixtures.
Meanwhile United found the net for the first time in four games and Olympic for the first time in five - Angelo Amato and Riley Wakeford respectively providing welcome positives for the struggling sides.
All teams will welcome the opening of the mid-season transfer window with several key import players expected to be added to squads.
Launceston United will hope their hold over Taroona continues as they seek to respond to back-to-back disappointments.
Fresh from relinquishing their Statewide Cup title to South Hobart, Nick Rawlinson's side went down 5-0 at home to a rampant Devonport Strikers on Sunday to leave their league title defence looking almost as fragile.
A hat-trick inside the first 16 minutes by the pacy Jazmin White set the trend at a rain-soaked Birch Avenue as United struggled to find a goal threat in their first fixture since the departure of prolific US import Courtney Marten.
However, if United ever need a pick-me-up, Kelvedon Park is the place to go.
In three previous meetings with Taroona this season, United have won 8-0 and 5-0 in the league plus 2-0 in the cup quarter-final.
They may be facing the league's bottom-placed side but Taroona are in better form than suggested by just one point from 10 games.
That draw came at high-flying Devonport at the start of the month and was followed up by Saturday's clash at Kingborough where the Lions were behind for half the match and needed an injury-time winner from Cara Lashmar to secure a 2-1 win.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
