Spare a thought for Tasmanians taking a dawn flight from Launceston on Wednesday.
At 5.30am, temperatures at Launceston Airport had dropped to minus 2.4 degrees, which equated to minus 6.9 degrees in apparent (felt like) temperature.
Thins weren't much warmer in the city, where temperatures hit a low of minus 1.9 at 6.16am, which felt like minus 4.1.
Liawenee recorded the coldest overnight temperature in the North (minus 6.3 degrees), while Fingal (minus six) and Cressy (minus 3.8) also felt the cold.
So what was the cause of widespread fog, frosted windscreens and icy breath?
"The reason is we have a high pressure ridge over us ... that's fairly typical for winter," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Conway said.
"When you get these dry days with not much wind and not much cloud (which is when you have ridges), it cools down quite a lot over night and you get the very cold temperatures we've been having."
Thankfully for many Tasmanians, it won't stay this cold for long.
"[Thursday] is likely to be frosty again, but probably not as cold as this morning," Mr Conway said.
"After that we start to get a change in the weather, it's going to get wetter."
Launceston has experienced slightly warmer weather than usual across the first three weeks of winter.
That trend is set to continue across the rest of the season.
And despite the impending rain, Mr Conway said this winter was likely to be drier than usual.
"The outlook is for above average temperatures and drier than average through most of Tasmania, especially into the North."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
