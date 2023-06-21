Despite Tasmania not bidding to become the eighth team in the Super Netball league, it is not all doom and gloom.
Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson believes recent discussions with Netball Australia and the Tasmanian Government will "add a lot of strength and value" in the future after not bidding for the eighth licence due to the short timeframe required.
"As much as the excitement of the opportunity is certainly right up there, ultimately, it was just a piece of timing in terms of just the ability to be able to turn around a new club that realistically once Netball Australia make the decision, that new entity will have to start operating probably within a week or two from now," he said.
"So logistically and timing wise, we just felt as though if we went down that path, it probably wouldn't give ourselves the best chance of setting something up that could have long-term and sustained success."
Former side Collingwood exited the league on Saturday with a sold-out Silverdome cheering them on, which Coulson said showed "a great passion" for the sport in the state.
Their decision to cease operations came following an internal review into their netball program, with a replacement side expected to be announced within the next fortnight.
Coulson believes that the there is "appetite to expand" the SSN beyond eight teams, saying "I don't think they want to be an eight-team competition forever".
"From our perspective, we think that's not going to be too far off - it's just about firming up when that timeframe will be," he said.
"Through the process, one of the silver linings of the last few weeks is we've really been able to connect and facilitate some really positive discussions between Netball Australia, ourselves and the Tasmanian Government who are great supporters of netball.
"Netball Australia are well aware that Netball Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government are very keen to bring this to fruition," he said.
"They saw it first-hand because we had [chief executive] Kelly Ryan down here for the game and other Netball Australia executives so they know the passion and the appetite that exists here so hopefully they can open up the door to that expansion conversation sooner rather than later."
So what needs to be done when the right time comes along?
The announcement of a four-court, $43 million facility in Launceston is one that Coulson thinks helps from a training perspective and meets certain criteria.
He's also looking a bit outside the box through conversations with Super Netball's broadcast partner, Fox.
"From a broadcast perspective [and] from a Tasmanian point of view, we think that we have quite a unique proposition here in being able to offer Fox and Netball Australia the ability to run games in some time slots that aren't your typical weekend time slots that clash with some of the other codes.
"I just think there's a greater sense of some clean air where netball can own the market in Tasmania from March to July as a Tasmanian professional women's sports team.
"The opportunity is right here, it's completely open for netball to really own the airwaves, so we think that makes this a very compelling bid.
"Across the next few months, we'll continue to work with Netball Australia and connect with Fox as well just to work through and talk to the options that we can provide them and better understanding as to how we can help them meet their meet their goals as well."
