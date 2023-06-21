Tasmania will not be the eighth team in the Super Netball league.
Netball Tasmania confirmed the state will not be "submitting a formal bid" for the licence due to the short timeframe required.
"Over the last month we have compiled the foundations of a very compelling case for SSN in Tasmania, and whilst we are not making a formal submission now due to the time constraints involved, we are confident about the future prospect of our own SSN team in Tasmania," chief executive Mitch Coulson said.
"We know that Netball Australia do want to expand the SSN competition in the very near future, and I can assure everyone in Tasmania that we are working in close partnership with the Tasmanian Government to ensure that we are at the front of the queue."
The organising body for netball in Tasmania met with the state government and were in constant dialogue about the potential bid before the decision was made.
Former side Collingwood exited the competition with a victory at the Silverdome on Saturday night, following an internal review on their netball program.
Netball Australia announced on Tuesday that submissions were closed and a sub-committee will be assessing them in the next fortnight.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
