The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Common purpose' behind alleged Campbell Town murder of Shane Barker court hears

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 21 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAIN: Defence Counsel Patrick O'Halloran. INSET: Shane Barker.
MAIN: Defence Counsel Patrick O'Halloran. INSET: Shane Barker.

A Swansea couple who drove from their home to Campbell Town with a gun in their car were both guilty because they were part of a common purpose, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.