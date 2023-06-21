A Swansea couple who drove from their home to Campbell Town with a gun in their car were both guilty because they were part of a common purpose, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2 2009.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC finished his two day and an hour summing up at 10am saying that there was no evidence that anyone else committed the crime.
He said it would be impossible that another person with a strong motive would be in Campbell Town on the night of the murder at the same time as the accused.
He said when all the evidence was put together the only rational inference was that they were both guilty.
Mr Coates said the accused stopped in the vicinity of Mr Barkers home.
"One got out of the vehicle with a gun so the other would know that," he said.
Mr Coates said they both had a strong motive and dislike of Mr Barker.
They did not want Mr Barker in the lives of their daughter Rachel or their granddaughter Sophie Barker.
He said the crown case was that Mr Jordan pulled the trigger.
Defence counsel for Mr Jordan, Patrick O'Halloran will begin his closing address on Wednesday morning.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
