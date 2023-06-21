Tasmania's parliament sits on Thursday for the third time this week.
Follow the live action here:
On Tuesday, Labor raised issues of cabinet secrecy, moving a motion to bring in independent mechanisms to decide which documents should qualify as cabinet-in-confidence.
This was connected to its accusations for a lack of government transparency over the AFL stadium deal.
Stay tuned on our live blog (above) to see what issues arise in today's sitting.
