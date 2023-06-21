It's time for a walk down memory lane for Southside Rebels Basketball Club.
The Launceston Basketball Association outfit, which has eight senior teams, will celebrate their 30th season on Friday night at Launceston's The Plough Inn at 7pm.
Vice-president and division one men's coach Ty Stewart said everyone involved in the club across the past three decades was welcome.
"We wanted to acknowledge the strong place the club is in at the moment," he said.
Stewart said the Rebels had a strong culture.
"We want to continue to build on the culture we've developed not only over 30 years but probably more so in last 10-15 years with a bit of growth around the number of teams we've got," he said.
"We would be the smallest club associated with the LBA because we only operate in the senior space at the moment."
The vice-president spoke of the club's values.
"We're supportive of each other, we're inclusive but at the same time want to be competitive and provide our members with a good experience around basketball within whatever competitions are available or meet their standards of play," he said.
The division one men are wearing heritage uniforms this season with a design that is a throwback to the 1994-2006 era.
Stewart highlighted the efforts of numerous members across the years including co-founders, Chris Oliver - who is the current president - and Heath Butt.
The club recognised their efforts by making them inaugural life members about two years ago.
The Rebels, who also used to have juniors, have enjoyed plenty of success in the past decade and the division one men and senior women are reigning premiers.
But it was a long wait for their breakthrough as they didn't win their first premiership until 2010 which was in division two men's.
They secured their first division one men's title in 2012 and have won four in total, including back-to-back championships in 2016-17 and last year.
The division two women's teams have won five championships between them in the past decade and the club has also tasted division three success.
The division one men's and senior women's teams play on Wednesday night and there are two women's sides.
Division two and three men play on Thursday nights and there are three division two teams and two division three teams.
Stewart said it was not too late to RSVP to Friday's event on the club's Facebook page.
