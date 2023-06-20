Launceston will host one of three regional gala days to encourage more girls to take up soccer.
A month out from the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Football Tasmania has announced the dates for girls who want to try the sport during the school holidays.
Launceston United's ground at Birch Avenue will host the Northern day on Thursday, July 20.
It will be sandwiched between one at Wentworth Park, Hobart, on Wednesday, July 19, and Meercroft Park in Devonport on Friday, July 21.
Two two-hour sessions will be held on each day; running from 10am to midday for six-nine year olds, and 1-3pm for 10-12-year-olds, consisting of 10-minute, four-a-side games.
Players can register individually ($6) or as a team of up to six players ($30).
Sessions like these are the perfect way to try a new sport- Football Tasmania development officer Chelsea Wing
Football Tasmania development officer Chelsea Wing, who progress through the ranks at Riverside Olympic to earn selection to the Tasmanian representative side, said: "These sessions are designed for all girls aged between six and 12, regardless of their experience in football. We welcome beginners, former and current players to the gala days.
"We know there'll be lots of girls out there who are excited about the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, and seeing the Matildas play.
"Sessions like these are the perfect way to try a new sport - the children will learn through short, structured games, and will hopefully enjoy it so much that they sign up to play next season."
To register, visit the Football Tasmania website.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.