The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beam moves to a world-first fixed price scheme in Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-scooter operator Beam is shaking up its pricing model in Launceston, charging $4 per 20 minutes. Picture by Philip Biggs
E-scooter operator Beam is shaking up its pricing model in Launceston, charging $4 per 20 minutes. Picture by Philip Biggs

Micromobility operator Beam has selected Launceston to launch its world-first fixed price scheme, something it says will save riders money and help replace cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.