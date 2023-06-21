Micromobility operator Beam has selected Launceston to launch its world-first fixed price scheme, something it says will save riders money and help replace cars.
Rather than paying $1 to unlock the scooter and then being billed by the minute, riders in the town will now pay $4 for up to 20 minutes of ride time.
The e-scooter provider claims this will offer significant cost savings to riders, as a 20-minute trip under its old pricing scheme would cost $10 more.
Beam spokesperson Michelle Leong said Launceston was the first town globally the company had implemented such a scheme.
The spokesperson said as Beam was the only operator in the town it was great to pilot new initiatives, and fixed-price rides were "tailored" to the town's demographics.
"The majority of our riders, by and large, are people who live and work in the area," Ms Leong said.
"That is what the fixed pricing initiative is tailored to.
"It makes it more attractive for those who live and work in Launceston to be able to make e-scooters a part of their everyday journey."
She said the company hoped to encourage e-scooter use on trips from 3-5km in length, too far to walk comfortably but shorter than would justify a car journey.
Beam claimed riders in Launceston had notched up more than 310,000km on its scooters since their introduction, with an average trip time of 12.7 minutes.
Ms Leong said fixed pricing would give riders a degree of certainty about the cost of their trips compared to a cheaper pay-as-you-go model, which would lead to more people getting on board.
"People know exactly how much it costs," she said.
"Then they are not discouraged from riding for longer.
"It's for people who maybe were a little bit more price sensitive. People who weren't considering e-scooters ... but then actually riding and going 'it's not expensive actually, this is a great replacement for my car'."
