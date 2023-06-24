On Hobart Road in Youngtown, you'll see an unassuming sign identifying the premises of Castings Tasmania.
Remarkably, this foundry can trace its roots back 190 years.
It began when John Williams set up businesses in Longford and Launceston in the 1830s.
It's uncertain which one came first. He was advertising at Longford in 1834, but some people say he started in Wellington Street, Launceston in 1833.
What is sure is that in 1835 he had an iron foundry in Wellington Street, and the Longford site seemed to disappear.
In 1843 a new arrival named William Peter bought the business, allowing Mr Williams to retire to farming.
At first Peter continued making agricultural equipment, but in 1845 diversified to make stoves.
Their success led to ovens being produced from 1854, and these home appliances made the company's name.
In a fascinating development, West Tamar iron became available in the 1870s, and Peter's foundry made decorative iron railings and columns from this new material.
The ornate iron fence of the Wesleyan church in Paterson Street today was made in part from West Tamar iron.
In 1875 Peter sold the southern part of his land to William Knight, who built another smelter and called it the Phoenix Foundry.
In 1883 he poured the biggest casting ever made in Tasmania, being a seven-ton flywheel for the Beaconsfield gold mine.
The mining boom meant plenty of business for everyone.
When William Peter retired in 1883, his son James took over and formed a seven-year partnership with marine engineer Charles Saul, renaming the business the Vulcan Foundry and taking on new work such as assembly of a dredge imported from England in 1885.
When Saul left in 1890 and took the marine side of the business with him, the company went back to its roots.
It briefly became Peter & Son, then Peter Bros from 1895, still calling themselves the Vulcan Foundry, but launching the brand names Native and Star for their stoves and ovens.
They were now the only bell-foundry and manufacturer of stoves, fireplaces and ovens in the colony.
In 1925 the Peter's and Knight's foundries merged, enabling a sale of the latter's site to Council for their new tram depot.
This re-used many of the old foundry's bricks and opened in 1932.
With retention of the Phoenix name, the Peter name disappeared.
Through WWII the foundry became a vital part of the war effort, producing a range of castings. In 1966 they moved to the present Youngtown site.
The old works were later demolished to make way for the Southern Outlet.
Through many takeovers and mergers, the core business has continued - since at least 1834.
Thus the company can reasonably claim to be the oldest continuously operating foundry in the Southern Hemisphere and probably the second-oldest manufacturing business in Tasmania, after Cascade.
Today, with renewed public respect for the convenience and quality of local production, the company's future seems assured.
