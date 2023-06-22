New Norfolk-based artists Mish and Tricky have created a new artwork, which was specifically commissioned for the Art Gallery at Royal Park. It's a response to society's tendency to memorialise and glorify only certain kinds of contributions: war heroes, rich landowners, law-makers, the kinds of historical figures who are almost exclusively white and male. A New Kind of Union reflects on acknowledging those other heroic community members who are usually unsung. 5-6.30pm on 29 June.