QVMAG Niche Market
24 June
Niche is focused on premium Tasmanian designed and made products and is a regular staple in the Launceston calendar. Stalls will display goods from Tasmanian makers and artists spanning homewares, arts, jewellery and more. All profits go to St Giles. From 9am to 3pm.
Art Group Longford
24 June
Art Workshop group encourages, develops, and fosters the love of art, providing a meeting place for artists, and those wishing to learn how to draw and paint. Beginners are provided with guidance and there's usually a demonstration or workshop each session. BYO materials and lunch. Tea and coffee are provided. Held at 67 Wellington Street Longford.
Winter Solstice Party - Clarendon Arms Hotel
25 June
Celebrate the winter solstice at the Clarendon Arms Hotel in Evandale and the Caledonian Pipe Band. There'll be mulled wine, live music, fire dancers, a giant barbecue and winter soup. Bring your gloves and beanies, and join us for a special winter night!
In conversation: with Mish Meijers and Tricky Walsh
29 June
New Norfolk-based artists Mish and Tricky have created a new artwork, which was specifically commissioned for the Art Gallery at Royal Park. It's a response to society's tendency to memorialise and glorify only certain kinds of contributions: war heroes, rich landowners, law-makers, the kinds of historical figures who are almost exclusively white and male. A New Kind of Union reflects on acknowledging those other heroic community members who are usually unsung. 5-6.30pm on 29 June.
QVMAG exhibition - Australia in Space
17 June - 15 October
This new exhibition explores the ways that Australian innovations are used in space, and the surprising benefits space technologies bring to everyday life here on Earth. Visitors to Australia in Space will be excited and engaged by hands-on exhibits exploring Australia's cutting-edge expertise in space science and technology. It shows the unique challenges and opportunities of operating in space, how our activities in space impact everyday life, and Australia's contributions to the global space industry.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet from Ukraine
25 June
The Grand Kyiv Ballet has been running for over 75 years and will bring two productions to Launceston this year. The company will perform Don Quixote and the Forest Song which is performed for the first time ever in Australia. The Grand Kyiv Ballet will be performing at 2pm at the Princess Theatre.
Eid Hungama by the Pakistani Society of Launceston
2 July
The Pakistani Society of Launceston invites people from all over Tasmania to come celebrate the rich culture of Pakistan at their much awaited event, Eid Hungama. Wander through stalls of delicate jewellery, clothing, and food. The event also features a silly circus, face painting, fairy floss, coin rides and more. The event will be held at St. Ailbe's Hall. Entry is free.
