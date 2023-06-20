Three towns on the North-West and West coasts have swept the Top Tourism Town Awards staged in Hobart on Tuesday.
With its Mersey Bluff Lighthouse, Lillico Beach and Spreyton Cider apple juice, Devonport took out the golden prize of Top Tourism Town in the state, beating out Hobart suburb Glenorchy.
Stanley won the Tiny Town category of the awards, beating out Richmond, Coles Bay and Low Head, while Queenstown won the Small Town category.
Stanley also won the Peoples' Choice Award, selected by votes from 3000 community participants.
Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the competition was about promoting local pride in Tasmania's regional towns and showcasing to the rest of the country the "unique experiences that can only be found in these areas".
"Each entrant produced fantastic written submissions which included a short video exploring the sights and sounds of their town and local regional, along with an accompanying editorial and itinerary detailing what visitors can do over a couple of days visiting their town," he said.
Circular Head Tourism Association vice-president and owner of the Ship Inn Kerry Houston said she was "thrilled" that Stanley had been recognised with two award wins.
"First winning the Peoples' Choice Award was a surprise, and then to top it off with winning the Tiny Town Tourism category for 2023 was just fabulous," she said.
She said Stanley was already on the map, but the two awards might raise awareness of the town's charms a little more.
"We are a fair way away, but it's well worth the drive."
Devonport City Council convention and arts manager Geoff Dobson said winning the top tourism town award after years of redevelopment was welcome.
"Devonport has gone through a period of growth, we've undertaken a major urban renewal project,'' he said.
"It's been seven years in the making ... and it's wonderful that over the next 12 months we will be able to use this award to leverage and promote some of that great work we have done to attract people to Devonport."
The winners will now participate in the nationwide competition against their interstate counterparts, to determine Australia's Top Tourism Towns, Mr Martin said.
The winners of the national competition will be announced in September.
