The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Stanley, Queenstown, Devonport declared state's top tourism towns

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the winners (from left) Destination West Coast's Emily Hopwood, Ship Inn owner Kerry Houston, and Devonport Council's Susan Ikin. Photo by Ben Seeder
All the winners (from left) Destination West Coast's Emily Hopwood, Ship Inn owner Kerry Houston, and Devonport Council's Susan Ikin. Photo by Ben Seeder

Three towns on the North-West and West coasts have swept the Top Tourism Town Awards staged in Hobart on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.