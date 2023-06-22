When you walk into a museum, you're surrounded by the achievements of people who've made important contributions.
But who decides what ends up in a museum? Who goes down in history and who gets left out?
These are the questions that artists Mish Meijers and Tricky Walsh set out to explore for their latest art work at QVMAG.
The artwork called A New Kind of Union was a collaboration between the two, who are partners in life and in art.
The work combines Meijers' art with a poem from Walsh.
The people who get left out was a topic that they've gravitated towards naturally as queer artists whose identities are often on the margins.
Two two were interested in the ideas of margins and centralisation which relates very strongly to history, Meijers said.
When they were offered the space at QVMAG, they started to consider what normally ends up in a museum and what is potentially missing from that space.
Walsh's poem is a universal commemoration of people who don't make it into the historical record.
The poem starts off with the following lines:
For those who, alone in low lit rooms, have pondered the nature of things
Without fanfare or profit.
For those whose voices have been silenced
Whether by fatigue or by intent,
A particular period of history that resonated with Walsh was the Industrial Revolution with its unnamed and often unrecognised labourers and workers.
The contribution of workers remains a pertinent one and there's a whole class of people today who make a living from cleaning homes and whose labour remains invisible, Meijers said.
Walsh's poem acknowledges them as "the fixers, the makers, the underpaid labourers."
Walsh and Meijers also currently have a piece in TMAG which looks at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and developments with technology.
The work looks at the point when "we started to subjugate the human for the machine in the name of convenience," Walsh said.
It's a period of time that resonates strongly for Walsh because it established a lot of the rules that we live by such as using poor people to do the undesirable jobs of society.
"There was an agreement at some point that we would allow a certain percentage of the population to become disposable," Walsh said.
"They have shorter lives, they have worse quality of life and by some sort of mutual agreement from the other classes, we just agreed that that was okay."
As artists they have more licence to "reconfigure history using a different voice" as opposed to historians, Walsh said.
A historian has to adhere to a "a lot of very strict rules about the retelling of history" which is often told from the perspective of a few people.
Instead of showcasing one or two "shining stars", their work is an examination of all humanity.
The poem ends by paying tribute to "all of the names that have been lost" and encourages the viewer to have a minute of contemplation "not of silence, but of gratitude."
Meijers hopes that viewers will deeply consider how objects ended up in museums and the story behind them.
She also hopes the artwork will encourage audiences to remember someone that was special to them and take a moment to honour them.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
