HATHAWAY (Race 3): Yet to make much of an inroad on the $85,000 she cost as a yearling but her first-up run a fortnight ago was encouraging. After beginning quickly, she was restrained to fifth but raced a bit too keenly before jockey let her go. Forced very wide on home turn but kept coming and was only 2-1/2 lengths behind the promising Kireina Marubrah. Rise in trip suits and should run well at each-way odds.

