Veteran sprinter returns in $45,000 Spreyton feature race

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Veteran sprinter Liffeybeau and jockey Dianne Parish will team up again in the $45,000 Open Handicap at Spreyton on Wednesday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Trainer Michael Trinder is sure Liffeybeau doesn't know his age and expects the veteran sprinter to give his younger rivals something to catch in the $45,000 Open Handicap at Spreyton on Wednesday.

