Trainer Michael Trinder is sure Liffeybeau doesn't know his age and expects the veteran sprinter to give his younger rivals something to catch in the $45,000 Open Handicap at Spreyton on Wednesday.
Liffeybeau officially turns 10 in six weeks but showed there was still plenty of life in his old legs when he ran the fastest 800m ever recorded on the synthetic track in a recent trial.
"He's a very energetic horse and full of himself - if you didn't know his age you would think he's a four or five-year-old," Trinder said.
"His longevity has been exceptional but that's because he's very sound and hasn't been overly raced considering his age."
Liffeybeau has averaged just eight starts a season since debuting in November 2016.
He has won 14 races (13 for Trinder) and $283,000.
Although normally a front-runner, the Magnus gelding has drawn the outside barrier in a select eight-horse field and Trinder won't be too concerned if he can't head off the speedy Julius.
"It's a reasonable run to the first turn so I think he will be able to get across and lead but if Julius goes forward, he will sit outside him, relax and hopefully maintain a better gallop in the home straight," the trainer said.
Liffeybeau will be ridden by Dianne Parish who scored her first win on the gelding in the Royal Rambo Quality on Launceston Cup day.
He opened at $6.50 with the TAB before firming to $4.20.
Looking at longer-term targets, Trinder will probably avoid another crack at the state's premier sprint and stick to races he thinks are within Liffeybeau's scope.
"He's always found the Newmarket Handicap a bridge too - he usually finishes close up but a couple of lengths off them," the trainer said.
"We've also run into The Inevitable a few times and you can't beat him because he's a champion."
The 'next big thing' of Tasmanian racing will have his next big test in Victoria on Wednesday.
Moveforlex, the horse touted as a possible future star by top jockey David Pires, has been transferred from Scott Brunton to Patrick Payne and is an acceptor for the $37,500 Benchmark 64 Handicap at Mornington.
He was an easing $4.20 second favourite in the early markets.
Moveforlex has won his two starts since a spell in Hobart as an odds-on favourite.
After his maiden win in April, Pires said: "I think he's going to be the next best thing here (in Tasmania).
"He gives you a magnificent feel when you are riding him in trackwork and in races."
Brunton Racing paid $240,000 for the South Australian-bred colt at the 2021 Inglis Melbourne Premier Sale.
He is by champion sire So You Think out of a half-sister to multiple group1 winner and 1997-98 Australian three-year-old of the year Gold Guru.
RUBICK'S AFFAIR (Race 1): Nice debut on her home track a fortnight ago when she drew barrier 1 and jumped quickly before being eased out of early speed battle to settle sixth on the fence. Got a nice run through in the home straight and hit the line strongly less than half a length behind stablemate Cherokee Dancer. Suited by the longer distance and opening quote of $5.50 looked value.
HATHAWAY (Race 3): Yet to make much of an inroad on the $85,000 she cost as a yearling but her first-up run a fortnight ago was encouraging. After beginning quickly, she was restrained to fifth but raced a bit too keenly before jockey let her go. Forced very wide on home turn but kept coming and was only 2-1/2 lengths behind the promising Kireina Marubrah. Rise in trip suits and should run well at each-way odds.
UBRIACO (Race 7): Injured on a trip to Victoria at the start of the season and wasn't the same horse in three runs before Christmas. Given a lengthy break before returning with a close fifth (beaten only a length) in an unsuitable 1009m race here a fortnight ago. Is a three-time winner over today's 1350m course and no surprise he was an early firmer ($7 to $4.80). Has won second-up and should go close.
