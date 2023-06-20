A prominent CBD building is set for a makeover after the long-term home of Polly Shoes sold to a new owner.
The three-level building at 62 Brisbane Street sold last week to a local buyer, who plans to develop the property's vacant upper levels into "high-calibre" apartments.
The sale price has not been disclosed, however the property had been advertised for $1.4 million.
"It's a lovely building - we had lots and lots of interest, it was just a matter of the right candidate coming along," Shepherd and Heap's Blake Shepherd said.
"It's got a lot of lovely features upstairs, it's very European in the look and feel up there and the buyer's going to pay homage to that."
The ground floor had formerly been home to Polly Shoes, and has housed pop-up ventures in recent years.
Mr Shepherd said several businesses had shown interest in leasing the ground floor store.
"We're dealing with a couple of candidates at the moment," Mr Shepherd said.
"Given what our client is doing upstairs with the high-calibre residential offering, we're being very decisive as to who we might run with - it needs to fit in with the asset."
The property had been marketed as one of the busiest corners in the Launceston CBD.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
