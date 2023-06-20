Regional schools get capital works funding

A small regional school on Tasmania's east coast is one of many beneficiaries of the state government's latest $255 million capital works investments in education.
Swansea Primary School will receive $488,000 for improved library facilities for the school and community use, construction of an outdoor learning area, and offices for student support and visiting health professionals.
Education Minster Roger Jaensch said the government continued to invest in education infrastructure across Tasmania.
His announcement comes weeks after concerns from the St Helens School Association about poorly conditioned school infrastructure that makes teaching difficult at the school.
"We know how popular outdoor learning environments are within our schools as they can support different teaching and learning styles," Mr Jaensch said.
He said new school builds were happening at Legana, and major developments at schools including North West Support School, Exeter High School and Montello Primary School.
Ulverstone Secondary College is also getting an upgrade with $950,000 of investment from government, and $50,000 supplied by the school.
Mr Jaensch said the works at Ulverstone will go to tender in coming weeks.
"This project will include a centrally located learning area, social spaces for students, an outdoor learning space and improved accessibility," Mr Jaensch said.
"I would like to thank Ulverstone Secondary College for its $50,000 contribution to this important project."
Construction is expected to begin in coming months to be completed in early 2024.
