The government has again lost control of its budget debate timetable in the House of Assembly, after Labor won a vote seeking a debate over new rules to resolve disputes over cabinet in-confidence documents.
Labor Leader Rebecca White moved two motions on Tuesday morning seeking to introduce a new process to resolve disputes over cabinet in-confidence documents through an independent arbiter.
But House Speaker Mark Shelton denied both, but a later motion of dissent against his decision passed 12-10.
Labor's motion seeking leave to debate the motion subsequently again passed 12-10, as new independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker both sided against their former Liberal colleagues.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson labelled the motion a Labor "stunt" that again threatened to hold up the state's finances ahead of the end of the financial year.
He also denied that the government is holding secret documents as claimed by the Opposition and others on the crossbench.
Labor's Franklin MHA Dean Winter expressed disbelief that the government took the decision to build on the biggest infrastructure projects in the state's history without taking advice from Treasury officials.
"We know there is more advice," he said.
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor also said the government had likely also withheld advice from the Department of State Growth, since Department secretary Kim Evans had "made that very clear" in recent estimates hearings.
The vote losses by the government are unusual, and again demonstrated the fragility of the new minority government of Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Labor's motion sought to introduce an independent arbitration process to resolve disputes over the release of government information.
In recent weeks, the government has sought to restrict the release of some documents regarding the AFL deal and the Hobart stadium by claiming that they are cabinet documents, which by convention are secret.
But Labor and the Greens have disputed that, saying the Premier and other ministers have sought to use the convention of cabinet secrecy to avoid public scrutiny of the stadium and AFL deal.
The process proposed by Labor included introducing an independent legal arbiter to decide whether documents should be considered cabinet in-confidence.
The arbiter would be either a King's Counsel, a Senior Counsel, or a retired Supreme Court, Federal Court or High Court Judge.
"This is an extraordinary step we are taking today given than the order that was passed by this house with the support of the government required information to be tabled by the 1st of June," Ms White said.
Mr Winter said the independent arbiter was "critical" because the government's claims over documents could no longer be trusted.
Earlier,
Premier Jeremy Rockliff had tabled three documents Labor claimed should have been tabled earlier in the month when the government was ordered to do so by an earlier parliament vote.
Disclosing the documents before the start of Question Time on Tuesday morning, the Premier said the information had been overlooked by the Department of State Growth when it was searching its systems for relevant documents that were ordered to be disclosed by June 1.
"Late yesterday, the Department of State Growth advised that they had discovered three documents which were overlooked when they conducted an initial search of their systems," Mr Rockliff said.
"These documents are information already released under [right to information] and are already publicly available," he said.
The government claimed it had not breached the parliamentary order to disclose all the documents that were not subject to cabinet secrecy provisions.
But Ms White said two experts had disputed the government's interpretation of 'Cabinet in-confidence'.
"Associate Professor Rick Snell, a legal expert at the University of Tasmania, has explained that cabinet confidentiality only covers documents that reveal cabinet deliberations or were specifically prepared for cabinet and highlighted this does not include regular departmental advice," she said.
"Center for Public Integrity director Jeffrey Watson, SC, agreed, reiterating that cabinet confidentiality only applies to documents that reveal cabinet deliberations, not those given to cabinet or used by it to reach a decision.
"There's clear evidence that proves you're in breach of an order of this house and legal experts agree that your excuses don't stack up.
"Is Dr Snell right when he says your determination to hide this advice is exactly the opposite of your promise to lead a government of integrity?"
House speaker Mark Shelton adjourned the chamber to consider the motion.
The Premier responded by saying he was "proud" of the government's track record on transparency.
"We are releasing our ministerial diaries every quarter, we are releasing key data on health and housing every single month," he said.
He said that compared favourably to the transparency of the Labor-Greens government, claiming he was forced to make RTI requests for health waiting list information that is now disclosed regularly by his government.
"We've been honest and open with the Tasmanian community about the AFL deal, it is out there for public consumption ...the stadium project is there in the budget," he said.
