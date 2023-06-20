The Examiner
Labor's Rebecca White wants new process for determining cabinet secrecy

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Leader of the Opposition, Rebecca White, sought to alter processes around the disclosure of documents claimed as cabinet in-confidence. File Photo
Leader of the Opposition, Rebecca White, sought to alter processes around the disclosure of documents claimed as cabinet in-confidence. File Photo

The government has again lost control of its budget debate timetable in the House of Assembly, after Labor won a vote seeking a debate over new rules to resolve disputes over cabinet in-confidence documents.

