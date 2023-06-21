Dennis Klumpp has funnelled his experience with Parkinson's into an online tool to help others.
Welcome to Parkinson's uses videos to help sufferers develop a personal regime.
Mr Klumpp, who created the software, said he had worked on it for around two years using City Park Radio's recording facilities.
"It is convenient and can be used at home in your own privacy," Mr Klumpp said.
Diagnosed with Parkinson's four years ago, he said he had experienced freezing of gait.
"I was having trouble walking the dog," he said.
"There's various techniques you can get yourself moving ... it worries me a bit, but there's a number of things you can do.
"You can count - one, two, three, four; one, two, three, four.
"Cueing, like counting or having patterns on the floor, which is all things in dance."
As a former professional dance instructor, Mr Klump said he found the dance style merengue to be a game-changer.
"That's what led me down the path of introducing the dance style, the music, the cueing, the counting and with merengue, it's only one, two; one, two, it couldn't be any simpler," he said.
Mr Klump said he had used red light therapy, music, sound files of various frequencies and guided visualisations to relieve his symptoms.
Inspired by those experiences he decided to create his own guided visualisations, which is part of the Welcome to Parkinson's.
"I guarantee you, the one for sleep will put you to sleep every time," Mr Klumpp said.
"I think it hits the mark really well."
Despite losing the ability to crack an egg with one hand early into the disease, Mr Klumpp said he hadn't experienced much deterioration since.
"It could be as a result of doing everything possible to help me," he said.
He said had set himself the challenge of making the product, which used his experience writing touchscreen software.
"Challenging myself with a challenge is good, because it gives you an endorphin rush," he said.
"It's better than gambling or risk taking or pornography, which are all issues that can happen to someone with Parkinson's.
"That's not the way I'd like to go, so this is a good way for me and hopefully it'll help others."
For free access to Welcome to Parkinson's go to www.touchmagic.com.au and on YouTube.
Wings for Parkinson's is another source of information that will soon be available from Parkinson's Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
